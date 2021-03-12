All news

Global Consumer Appliances Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Jarden Corp ranked sixth in global small appliances in volume terms in 2015. The company recently saw weakening volume growth, driven by its strong reliance on North America, in particular lacking significant volume in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the company has

 faced the hyperinflation economy in Venezuelan, one of the company’s largest markets in small appliances. It is recommended that Jarden tries to expand further to other growth markets and new categories.

Euromonitor International’s Jarden Corp in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region

and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

