Global Consumer Lending Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The emergence of COVID-19, and the subsequent lockdown measures introduced by the government which resulted in rising unemployment, decreasing disposable incomes and therefore weak consumer sentiment, translated into a significant decrease in the number of applications for consumer credit and mortgages/housing. This resulted in a drastic decline in gross lending across the market in current value terms, while outstanding balance continued to rise. The latter was driven by delays in making repaym…

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Consumer Lending in Poland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Number of measures introduced to support both individual customers and businesses in response to pandemic

Financial providers look to improve customer experience online

Investment in real estate by financially stable consumers tempers more drastic decline for mortgages/housing

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

