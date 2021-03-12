All news

Global Consumer Lending Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on consumer lending in Russia, with self-isolation and lockdown measures making it difficult for consumers to apply for loans. Consequently, many Russians postponed purchases of some non-essential goods, although various government programmes helped to support demand. Auto lending has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, while durables and home lending have proven to be more resistant.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Consumer Lending in Russia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Demand for new loans hit hard by widespread economic uncertainty
Crisis further drives expansion of online consumer lending
Demand for mortgages recovers after initial sharp decline
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

All news

