Global Consumer Lending Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

COVID-19 will have a broadly negative impact on gross consumer lending in in 2020, although the light touch of the government’s response to the pandemic may have softened the effect of the virus on consumer credit demand. While there was no mandated closure of shops, bars or restaurants, strict social distancing measures as well as widespread anxiety about the risk of infection, as well as rising unemployment and weakening consumer confidence, all combined to slow consumption and weaken credit d…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Consumer Lending in Sweden
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Labour market contraction set to shape demand in 2020 and beyond
Digitalisation continues apace as consumer trust in format strengthens
Government regulation likely response to faster, easier consumer lending
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

