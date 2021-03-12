All news

Global Consumer Lending Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic started to impact Brazil in March 2020. The first two months of 2020 were marked by an overall positive performance in both gross lending and outstanding balance. However, with the rapid increase in the number of cases throughout the country, quarantine restrictions were imposed in specific regions, rather than in the country as a whole, due to its large geographic size. The temporary closure of non-essential businesses where the pandemic hit first, such as Rio de Janeiro a…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Brazil report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Consumer Lending in Brazil
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer lending
COVID-19 country impact
Auto lending reintroduces terms seen during Brazil’s most recent economic crisis
Federal Savings Bank, Caixa Econômica Federal, offers a new line of credit for those looking to buy a new home
What next for consumer lending?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

