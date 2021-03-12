All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Many consumers are enjoying rising disposable incomes and, in turn, rising spending, but high income inequality in the country means that many households are still struggling. Internet penetration and possession of digital gadgets has grown significantly in recent years and this has boosted internet retailing, particularly among younger consumers. Most Costa Ricans live in houses rather than apartments, driving demand for household goods, but this is changing as a result of urbanisation.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Costa Rica report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Lifestyles in Costa Rica
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017
Top Five Consumer Trends
Consumers Enjoy Rising Income and Spending
Consumers Begin To Embrace Internet Retailing
Younger Consumers Driving Changing Housing Preferences
Costa Ricans Seeking Healthier Lifestyles
Food Shoppers Still Prefer Traditional Pulperias
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants
Low Levels of Breastfeeding
Chart 2 Number of Babies and Infants (Aged 0-2) and Average Age at Childbirth
Kids
Chart 3 Number of Kids (Aged 3-8)
Tweenagers
Chart 4 Distribution of Tweens (Aged 9-12)
Teens
Chart 5 Distribution of Teens (Aged 13-17)

…..continued

 

