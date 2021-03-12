All news

Global Convenience Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The evolution of convenience in retailing is primarily led by changes in socioeconomic and demographic factors on a global scale. The demand for convenience will not slow down and will be further perpetuated by advances in e-commerce and technology. As all types of retailers seek to meet rising demand for convenience, those that can provide convenience that is most directly relevant to consumers’ daily activities will prevail.

 Euromonitor International’s The Evolution of Convenience in Retailing global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers’ shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

The Evolution of Convenience in Retailing
Euromonitor International
June 2016
Introduction
Drivers of Change in Convenience in Retailing
Emerging Trends in Convenience in Retailing
Conclusion

 

….….Continued

 

  

