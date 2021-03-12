All news

Global Dairy Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Many categories of dairy struggled for growth towards the end of the review period in the face of changing consumer trends. Growing concerns over the ethical treatment of animals coupled with increased focus and awareness about the environmental impact of the dairy industry has led to more consumers switching to plant-based alternatives to dairy. To address this, dairy manufacturers have placed increasing focus on packaging, with some manufacturers embracing sleek new packaging concepts that can…

Euromonitor International’s Dairy Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Butter and Spreads, Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dairy Packaging in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
As the dairy industry struggles manufacturers turn to flexible packaging
Sustainability in focus as concerns rise over single-use plastic
Convenience driving innovation in dairy packaging

 

