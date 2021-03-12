Global Deodorants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, deodorants experienced its strongest growth since 2015, helped by a notable performance by deodorants without aluminium. Amidst concerns about the alleged health risks associated with aluminium in deodorants, including, potentially, breast cancer, consumers have demanded more deodorants without this ingredient. Aluminium, however, is the primary ingredient used in antiperspirants in order to block sweat glands, thus deodorants that do not act as antiperspirants have seen innovation and…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367843-deodorants-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-super-ultra-miniature-reed-switch-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spicedflavored-rum-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Deodorant products without aluminium experience strong growth

Unilever and Procter & Gamble deodorant portfolios appeal to multiple demographics

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within deodorants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US

E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products

Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline

CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105