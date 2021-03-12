Global Deodorants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, deodorants experienced its strongest growth since 2015, helped by a notable performance by deodorants without aluminium. Amidst concerns about the alleged health risks associated with aluminium in deodorants, including, potentially, breast cancer, consumers have demanded more deodorants without this ingredient. Aluminium, however, is the primary ingredient used in antiperspirants in order to block sweat glands, thus deodorants that do not act as antiperspirants have seen innovation and…
Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Deodorant products without aluminium experience strong growth
Unilever and Procter & Gamble deodorant portfolios appeal to multiple demographics
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within deodorants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US
E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products
Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline
CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
…continued
