Global Dietary Supplements Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated direct sellers’ shift to online activity. The 100 Days of Action implemented by the Chinese Government in 2019 has had a significant impact on the direct selling industry in China, with an unprecedentedly stringent surveillance system established. In 2020, direct-selling companies continue to witness strict market surveillance, primarily in terms of the prohibition of false claims and the conduct of multi-layer schemes. As a result, leading direct sellers ha…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Dietary Supplements in China
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 accelerates direct sellers’ adoption of e-commerce
Consumers look for immunity boosting products
Online activity key to leading players’ strategies during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ageing of the population presents opportunities for targeted products
Modern living generates demand for dietary supplements
Favourable policy environment, but increasing competition
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

