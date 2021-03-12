All news

Global Dog Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

There is a rising trend towards smaller living spaces in Malaysia due to ongoing urbanisation and population growth, with an increasing number of people living in small apartments. This trend is impeding dog food growth owing to restrictions on pet ownership in many of the burgeoning number of high-rise properties. Also, with a weakening and unstable Malaysian ringgit and the fact that most dog food brands are imported, retail selling prices have been rising across the board. This is hampering s…

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Rising prices and urbanisation limits pet ownership
Demand for premium dry dog food boosted by growing interest in optimum nutrition
Growing competition from high-quality unpackaged raw dog food
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
New functional and innovative ranges help to attract owners
Consumers attracted by convenient e-commerce and hypermarket shopping
New innovative ranges key to fuelling interest in premium sales
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet ownership limited by shift towards smaller urban dwellings
Humanisation trend fuels interest in higher nutrition pet food
Lower income consumers trade down in response to rising prices
Competitive prices help hypermarkets attract consumers
Positive outlook supported by ongoing expansion of pet superstores

All news

