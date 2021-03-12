Global Dog Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The prepared gap within dog food remained low in Russia in 2020, despite an increasing propensity amongst urban dog owners to purchase prepared options compared to feeding them from the table, as many dogs in the country are kept for practical reasons such as for security rather than as family pets. Nevertheless, increasing education and awareness of the importance of offering dogs a more balanced diet is helping to support the development of dog food in Russia, driving further growth of the dom…

Prepared gap remains low in dog food but increasing awareness of importance of maintaining a dog’s health through a more balanced diet supports sales

Strong growth for dog treats linked to pet humanisation trend as urban consumers more likely to perceive dogs as part of the family

Development of dog food will continue to be driven by economy and mid-priced segments

Mars remains dominant, with further investment in local production by expanding manufacturing capacity

Nestlé records strong performance due to share gain for newer launches

Greater segmentation and tailored nutrition to meet a dog’s specific needs expected from producers over the forecast period

Despite marginally slower growth, pet care continues to grow supported by increasing pet population and urban consumers’ consideration of pets’ wellbeing

Pet humanisation trend remains relevant in Russia supporting demand for treats

Both global and domestic producers see further potential of pet care and invest in manufacturing facilities

Specialist pet shops continue to lose ground to modern grocery retailers and e-commerce

Further demand predicted for pet care over the forecast period in line with increasing pet population and further potential to narrow the prepared gap

