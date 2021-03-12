Global Dog Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The preferences of dog owners continue to be shaped by the pet humanisation trend. In particular, dog owners are increasingly seeking healthier food for their pets. Dog wellbeing has become a frequently discussed topic, often reported upon in a wide range of media. Indeed, several recent articles have discussed various ways dog owners can ensure their pets’ wellbeing, including by feeding them high-quality, innovative food products that provide optimum nutrition.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care value sales continue to rise, boosted by humanisation, changes in pet populations

Changes in demographics, living conditions, driving trends in pet care

Despite premiumisation, consumers still value affordable private label options

Brick-and-mortar outlets face growing competition from e-commerce

Despite slow increases/declines in pet populations, moderate value sales growth projected for pet care

