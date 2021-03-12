Global Dog Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Dog food saw faster growth in both value and volume terms in 2020 than in 2019. This was partly linked to the continued humanisation of pets, better treatment of household pets, and the increased popularity of dogs as pets. Owners of purebred dogs remain key contributors to the growth of dog food, as purebred dogs are more pampered than mongrels or mixed breeds, commonly referred to as “aspins” (short for asong pinoy or Filipino dog). The number of imported dogs has also been on an upward trend…

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Humanisation trend and growing popularity of dogs as pets underpin performance

Players offer products through sari-sari stores and online, offering greater convenience

Economy dry dog food to see continued growth as dog owners value both convenience and cost attributes

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Celebrity endorsement represents a novel strategy in dog food promotion, subscription services begin to emerge

Various new launches seek to attract pet owners

Efforts made to increase popularity of therapeutic food products

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Dog Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet case demonstrates continued growth, both dog and cat owners move upmarket

Increasing number of establishments welcome pets, certain pets allowed to ride public utility vehicles with their owners

Multinationals dominate overall, but other pet food sees notable share held by private label

E-commerce begins to gain traction, Pet Lovers Centre offers same-day delivery, in partnership with Transportify

Healthy performance set to continue as owners increasingly pamper their pets, but some legislative proposals may have adverse impact

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 18 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

…continued

