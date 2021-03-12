All news

Global Economic and Business Effects of Ethnic Diversity Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Western European cities have long been a major draw for migrants from near and far, seeking to secure better life prospects for themselves and their families. In purely economic terms, migration stands to benefit cities as well, specifically by enhancing the local standard of living. Furthermore, businesses can take advantage of market opportunities since the foreign origin of migrants represents an additional factor in the differentiation strategy.

 

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends
• Get up to date estimates and comment

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Economic and Business Effects of Ethnic Diversity in Western European Cities
Euromonitor International
July 2017
Introduction
Overview of International Migration Trends
Impact of Migration on City Affluence
Conclusion

