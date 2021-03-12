All news

Global Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Korean Government spending on education surged by 14% y-o-y in 2017, reaching KRW62 billion. Nevertheless, the industry posted slower growth in 2017, mainly due to declining enrolment rates in education. This is a result of the slumping birth rate in the country. In fact, in 2017 South Korea recorded its lowest-ever fertility rate of 1.05 births per woman, and became the world’s fastest-ageing developed economy.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Education market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Adult and Other Education, Higher Education, Pre-Primary and Primary Education, Secondary Education.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
Industry To Expand Due To Soaring Public Expenditure on Education and New Government Policies
Reliance on Private Education Remains High
Demographic Issues Promote Lifelong Learning
Competitive Landscape
Increasing Internationalisation To Boost Demand for Higher Education
Investment in Edtech Segment Is on the Rise
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017
Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Higher Education Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 6 Secondary Education Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 7 Pre-Primary and Primary Education Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 8 Adult and Other Education Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 9 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 10 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 11 Costs’ Structure
Trade

…continued

