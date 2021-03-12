All news

Global Elgery Group OÜ Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Elgery Group OÜ was the first to introduce electronic cigarettes to Estonians. As such, it is aiming to retain its position as the leading distributor of vaping products in the country. The company is placing customer service at the core of its business intending to build its success on professional, competent employees, in whom it invests in training.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

