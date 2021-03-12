Global Energy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The South Korean energy sector’s growth in 2017 relied heavily on the petroleum refining industry’s performance, and turnover increased mainly due to higher petroleum prices during the year. Road fuel prices peaked at the beginning of 2017, and recorded an average fuel pump price increase of 6% for gasoline and 8% for diesel compared with the 2016 levels. Price increases continued into 2018, registering 3-6% growth within the first four months according to the Korean Statistical Information Serv…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513486-energy-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Energy market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blockchain-supply-chain-finance-market-2021-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Coke Oven Products, Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mining of Coal and Lignite, Mining of Uranium and Thorium Ores, Processing of Nuclear Fuel, Refined Petroleum Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-composite-doors-windows-market-size-study-by-type-fiberglass-reinforced-plastics-frp-wood-plastic-composites-wpc-by-resin-typepolyester-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-and-other-resins-by-application-industrial-commercial-and-residential-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

South Korean Road Fuel Production Decline Effect Will Be Mitigated by Expanding Aviation Fuel and Chemical Industry Feedstock Growth

Petroleum Product Exports From South Korea Set To Slow As China Increases Refining Production

Lng Imports Forecast To Reach 40 Million Tonnes by 2031, Driven by New Energy Reform

Competitive Landscape

South Korean Refiners Expect To Benefit From Lower Sulphur Content Fuel Requirements

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Mining of Coal and Lignite Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Refined Petroleum Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Coke Oven Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Processing of Nuclear Fuel Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 10 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 11 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105