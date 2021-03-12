Global Fast Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Fast food recorded a positive performance in 2017, boosted by current recession-led trends that favour economy meal solutions on the go. Value sales growth was coupled with the decline in demand for more expensive full-service restaurants and the subsequent rise of demand for low-cost offerings, along with the rise of a street food culture.

Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

FAST FOOD IN GREECE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Increasing Appeal of Low-cost, On-the-go Solutions Amidst Ongoing Crisis Favours Fast Food

A Wave of Premiumisation Sweeps the Channel

Convenience Stores and Middle Eastern Fast Food See the Fastest Growth

Competitive Landscape

Independent Fast Food Outperforms Chained Fast Food

Gregory’s Mikrogevmata and Goody’s Lead Fast Food

Category Data

Executive Summary

Tourism and Relative Economic Stabilisation Lead To Slowdown of Decline

