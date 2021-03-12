Global Fast Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In the middle of 2017, Modern Putra Indonesia PT officially closed down all of its 7-Eleven convenience store outlets in Indonesia. Although the reasons for the brand’s closure do not have any connection with the performance of the brand’s Ready To Eat (RTE) range, the sudden closure of the outlets diminished the performance of fast food in 2017 quite significantly, since 7-Eleven originally had a large chain of convenience store outlets in Indonesia that offered fast food.

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key

factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

FAST FOOD IN INDONESIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Fast Food’s Performance Diminishes in 2017 Due To the Closure of 7-eleven Outlets

Chained Players Drive Sales Growth

Fast Food Is Set To Progress Positively During the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

New Menu Developments Help Brands Stay Competitive

Cheesy and Spicy Dressings Are More Favoured

Chained Fast Food Players Compete Through Outlet Expansion

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 10 Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 13 GBO Company Shares in Chained Fast Food: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 14 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Fast Food: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Forecast Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2017-2022

Table 20 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 21 Forecast Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Units/Outlets 2017-2022

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Foodservice Value 2017-2022

Table 24 Forecast Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Units/Outlets Growth 2017-2022

Table 25 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Transaction Growth 2017-2022

Table 26 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Foodservice Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Consumer Lifestyles Promise Growth for the Consumer Foodservice Industry

Millennials Have A Major Impact on the Industry

Players Invest in Outlet Expansion and Continual Product Development To Stay Competitive

Independent Players Make Efforts To Tap Into Market Opportunities

A Healthy Performance Is Expected During the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 27 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2012-2017

Table 28 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 29 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 30 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 31 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 32 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 33 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2017

Table 34 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 35 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 36 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 37 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 38 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 39 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2017-2022

Table 40 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

….….Continued

