Global Fast Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Population ageing is having a heavy impact on the Japanese workforce, with reports in 2017 indicating that the country is suffering its worst labour shortages in 40 years. A Finance Ministry survey released at the start of the forecast period indicates that around 70% of

Japanese companies are being impacted by labour shortages, with many seeking to attract players by offering generous full-time contracts. Fast food players are struggling as a result of this trend, with convenience stores fast f…

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the

foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Labour Shortages Pose Threat To Growth

Players Focus on Quality and Provenance As They Move on From Food Scandals

Novelty Appeals As Latin American Fast Food Takes Off

Competitive Landscape

7-eleven Proves A Proactive and Aggressive Leader

Lawson Focuses on Innovation and Automation As It Pushes for Share

Matsuya Offers Convenience Via Qr Codes

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 10 Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 13 GBO Company Shares in Chained Fast Food: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 14 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Fast Food: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Forecast Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2017-2022

Table 20 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 21 Forecast Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Units/Outlets 2017-2022

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Number of Transactions 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Foodservice Value 2017-2022

Table 24 Forecast Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Units/Outlets Growth 2017-2022

Table 25 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Transaction Growth 2017-2022

Table 26 Forecast Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: % Foodservice Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Sales Stagnate Under Weight of Demographic Trends

Demanding Consumers Seek Quality and Provenance at Low Prices

Busy Consumers Seeking Optimum Convenience

Independents Struggle But Benefit From Third Party Online Ordering Services

Sluggish Forecast Period Growth Bolstered by Tourist Demand

Market Data

Table 27 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2012-2017

Table 28 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 29 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 30 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 31 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 32 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 33 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drinks Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2017

Table 34 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 35 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 36 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2013-2017

Table 37 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2014-2017

Table 38 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2017

Table 39 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2017-2022

Table 40 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

….….Continued

