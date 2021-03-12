All news

Global Finance and Insurance Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Korean economy grew at a faster pace in 2017, stimulating demand for financial and insurance services, although elevated household debt partly subdued the industry’s growth. During the year the country benefitted from recovering global economies, which stimulated South Korea’s vast export-oriented sectors such as semiconductors, a soaring construction industry, and rising business investments in local facilities. On the other hand, local financial firms recorded a slowdown in lending-related…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Finance and Insurance market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Insurance and Pension Funding, Monetary Intermediation.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Finance and Insurance market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
Increasing Household Indebtedness To Remain Major Issue in Financial Sector
More Revenue To Come From Digital Channels
Life and Health Insurance Segments To Continue Growing
Competitive Landscape
New Digital Rivals To Disrupt Industry
Leading Banks Seek Major Expansion Via M&as
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Monetary Intermediation Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Insurance and Pension Funding Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Industry’s Cost Structure
Chart 8 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 9 Industry’s Costs, LCU million
Trade
Chart 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 11 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 13 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 14 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Buyers

…continued

