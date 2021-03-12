All news

Global FootwearMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Value growth in Latin American footwear is undermined by high inflation, protectionist policies and a volatile political and economic climate that continues to plague the region in 2015 and 2016 as it has through much of the last decade. Mexico is a regional bright spot as the country has registered steady and positive growth for the last five years. Moreover, sports footwear has been a significant contributor to positive value growth with demand for fashionable sneakers high.

Euromonitor International’s Footwear in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market – be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Footwear in Latin America
Euromonitor International
July 2017
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…..continued

 

