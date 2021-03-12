All news

Global Forestry in Mexico Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Forestry market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Forestry and Logging, Transport of Logs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and ), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Forestry market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover
Chart 2 Turnover by Category , LCU million
Chart 3 Turnover by Category , LCU million
Chart 4 Profit and Profit Margin
Cost Structure
Chart 5 Cost Structure , LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 6 Market Structure , LCU million
Chart 7 Market Structure by Buyer , LCU million
Trade
Chart 8 Exports
Chart 9 Imports

…continued

