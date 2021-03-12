All news

Global Future Demographic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2030, the population of Mexico will reach 137 million, an increase of 11.3% from 2017. Population growth will continue to slow in 2017-2030 due to falling births and rising deaths and the country will age rapidly, compounded by falling fertility and birth rates as well as increases in older age groups. Mexico City is by far the largest city and is bigger than the next five cities combined.

Euromonitor International’s Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

