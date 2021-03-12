All news

Global Generation X Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Generation X (born between 1965 and 1979) is often forgotten by marketers, yet its members are powerful consumers, as they are now in their best-earning years and are usually decision-makers in companies and their extended families. Gen Xers are known to work hard and play hard, while being cautious in their spending, given their various responsibilities. Brands that can offer value, quality and convenience will capture this attractive market of influential and brand-loyal Gen X consumers.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends
• Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Generation X: The Forgotten-yet-Powerful Consumers
Euromonitor International
October 2018
Introduction
Demographics and Key Markets
Behaviour And Impacts
How to Best Target Gen X
Conclusion

…continued

