Global Glass Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

After being stagnant in the past two years, glass packaging in retail is finally returning to growth. Despite strong competition, the ability of glass to portray a premium image while keeping the product fresh and safe will ensure its presence in all regions across a

 wide range of industries. Alcoholic drinks will continue to lead the way for glass driven by the good performance within beer and spirits where there is an increasing demand for premium variants.

Euromonitor International’s Global Glass Packaging: Opportunities and Challenges across Food and Drinks global briefing offers an

insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market – be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Global Glass Packaging: Opportunities and Challenges across Food and Drinks
Euromonitor International
June 2016
Introduction
Glass Industry Performance 2015
Glass in Alcoholic Drinks
Glass in ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
Glass in Soft Drinks
Glass in Food Packaging
Growth Prospects

….….Continued

 

  

