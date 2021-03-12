Global Healthcare and Social Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The revenue of healthcare and social service providers continued rise backed by the rapidly rising number of people in need of healthcare services and products, in light of the ageing society and the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases. The National Statistical Office (South Korea) reported that the number of elderly (over 65 year old) beneficiaries of the national health system was up by 3% in 2016 alone. As a result, despite government measures to contain healthcare costs (including…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513401-healthcare-and-social-services-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Healthcare and Social Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/compact-loaders-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services, Social Work Services, Veterinary Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Healthcare and Social Services market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cocoa-beans-market-size-study-by-application-cosmetics-confectionery-pharmaceuticals-functional-food-beverage-by-product-butter-powder-liquor-by-distribution-channel-online-offline-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Industry’s Positive Outlook Ensured by Ageing Society and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Private Spending on Healthcare Services To Maintain Steady Growth

Competitive Landscape

Healthcare Providers Continue To Ramp Up Capacity Additions

Country’s Healthcare Facilities Expected To Embrace Digital Technology Solutions

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Veterinary Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Social Work Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 9 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 10 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

Chart 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 13 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 14 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 15 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Buyers

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105