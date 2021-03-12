All news

Global Hoya Corp Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hoya Corp is increasing production capacity to expand within contact lenses, and aims to increase brand awareness and revenues within a category offering strong growth prospects. The company is looking at growing quickly in emerging markets with rising income levels. Hoya is also looking to expand via acquisitions. With its latest addition of Performance Optics LLC in 2017, Hoya will expand its geographic reach further.

Euromonitor International’s Hoya Corp in Eyewear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Eyewear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Hoya Corp in Eyewear (World)
Euromonitor International
October 2018
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Spectacle Lenses Review

