Global Humanisation Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

This reports highlights the diversity of Asian cultures and their impact on the pet care industry. Emerging Asian markets have high potential growth rates supported by consumer- and manufacturer-driven initiatives, while developed (markets in) Asia is at the forefront of product development. The briefing will conclude with an outlook for 2016-2021 and implications for Asia’s pet industry in 2016.

Euromonitor International’s Humanisation of Asian Pets: Trends and New Product Developments global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Humanisation of Asian Pets: Trends and New Product Developments
Euromonitor International
June 2016
Introduction
Asia’s Growing preference for cats
Emerging markets in Asia
Outlook and conclusion
Report Definitions

 

