Global Imperial Tobacco Austria Marketing Service GmbH Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In the face of the increasingly pessimistic perspective of the tobacco industry in Austria, Imperial Tobacco Austria Marketing Service GmbH is likely to focus on the more stable areas such as cigarettes in the economy price band and smoking tobacco. With its broad range of popular brands it is in a good position to successfully defend its leading position for the foreseeable future.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Imperial Tobacco Austria Marketing Service GmbH: Key Facts
Summary 2 Imperial Tobacco Austria Marketing Service GmbH: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Imperial Tobacco Austria Marketing Service GmbH: Competitive Position 2016

 

