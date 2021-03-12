All news

Global Imperial Tobacco Estonia OÜ Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Imperial Tobacco Estonia OÜ is mainly focused on the marketing of cigarettes, smoking tobacco and Rizla cigarette paper in Estonia. It operates under the full ownership of Imperial Brands Plc, which is based in Bristol, UK.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Imperial Tobacco Estonia OÜ: Key Facts
Summary 2 Imperial Tobacco Estonia OÜ: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Imperial Tobacco Estonia OÜ: Competitive Position 2016

…..continued

