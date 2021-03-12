All news

Global JPB Trade SRL Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

JPB Trade is the leading company in the distribution of cigars and cigarillos and has been present on the market since 1994. While the company has a very discrete presence in the media, with almost no information being disclosed about ownership and management style, at the same time it has managed to create a simple and strong association with luxury and exclusive tobacco products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars and Cigarillos, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco, Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

