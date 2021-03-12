All news

Global Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The juice category in the Middle East and Africa remains one of the most promising development areas in global beverages with volume growth occurring from a low per capita base and evidence of growth in premium price tiers of fruit juice. Established local operators continue to consolidate market share, establishing leadership in retail juice. Despite consumer affinity for sweetened, fruit-flavoured still drinks, health concerns and unstable local economies cloud a generally positive outlook.

Euromonitor International’s Juice in the Middle East and Africa global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Juice in the Middle East and Africa
Euromonitor International
July 2017
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…..continued

 

 

