Global Kao Corp in Beauty Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 130 years of existence, Kao Corp has achieved some notable successes. It is the 10th largest beauty and personal care (BPC) player worldwide, and has respected skin care expertise. In the wake of J-Beauty, Kao has pushed to expand internationally with a certain degree of success. Its reach is, however, still limited to immediate neighbours and developed markets in North America and Western Europe. Kao’s potential is huge, but it faces strong competition from bigger rivals.

Euromonitor International’s Kao Corp in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Kao Corp in Beauty and Personal Care (World)
Euromonitor International
October 2018
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Beauty and Personal Care Review
Brand Strategy
Prospects
Appendix

…continued

