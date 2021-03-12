Global Keeping a Clean Sheet in a World of Water Scarcity Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Water scarcity is rising in strategic importance to the Consumer Appliances, Home Care and Apparel industries. This affects regions at a crisis level now, with a long term growing impact on consumer psychology and key buying priorities. HydroFinity (a brand within Xeros) has been growing a B2B laundry operation mainly for hotels using a polymer bead replacing 80% of the water in commercial washing, and is increasing its efforts to bring this technology into the home laundry market.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513365-keeping-a-clean-sheet-in-a-world-of

Euromonitor International’s Keeping a Clean Sheet in a World of Water Scarcity: Are Polymer Beads the Future of Home Laundry? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gps-positioning-watches-market-2021-expeditious-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flame-retardant-suit-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27-31751927

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Keeping a Clean Sheet in a World of Water Scarcity: Are Polymer Beads the Future of Home Laundry?

Euromonitor International

October 2018

Introduction

What This Report Series is All About

Introduction to Xeros/Hydrofinity

Commercial Laundry Operations

Progress Towards B2C Home Laundry

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105