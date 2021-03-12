All news

Global Mac Baren Tobacco Co A/S Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As the second-ranked player in both cigars and cigarillos and smoking tobacco behind Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Mac Baren Tobacco’s strategic position in Denmark has been one of continuous innovation and product development. The company has managed to turn its smaller size and flexibility into a competitive advantage, which will help to cement its position as a global player in smoking tobacco.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Mac Baren Tobacco Co A/S: Key Facts
Summary 2 Mac Baren Tobacco Co A/S: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Mac Baren Tobacco Co A/S: Competitive Position 2016

…..continued

