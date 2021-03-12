Global Machinery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite difficult industry conditions and widespread political uncertainty, the growth of South Korea’s machinery industry accelerated in 2017, on the back of a mild economic recovery and an uptick in manufacturers’ capital investment geared towards maintaining facilities. According to the Bank of Korea, facility investment soared by 14.6% in 2017, turning around from a 1% year-on-year contraction in 2016. This translated into strengthening demand for high value-added equipment, particularly wit…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513294-machinery-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/human-albumin-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: General Purpose Machinery, Special Purpose Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Machinery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-scooters-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Korea’s Manufacturers’ Planned Facility Investments Set To Ensure Domestic Sales

Exports Anticipated To Maintain Steady Growth Momentum

Outsourcing Trend To Pose A Challenge To Machinery Industry

Competitive Landscape

Producers Invest in Innovation Aiming To Capitalise on Rising Demand for Industry 4 Solutions

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Machinery for Rubber, Plastics and Paper Industries and Other Special Purpose Machinery Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Industrial Air-conditioning, Packaging and Other General Purpose Machinery Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Machinery for Construction, Mining and Quarrying Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Lifting and Handling Equipment Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105