Global Manifatture Sigaro Toscano Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Manifatture Sigaro Toscano is expected to maintain its already strong position in cigars over the forecast period, focusing on operations mainly at a national level. In 2016 the company generated an 88% volume share in Italy. In order to achieve its goals, it is set to continue introducing new variants, in particular machine-manufactured products, which represent 99% of the company’s production. It will focus on new flavoured variants as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a higher quality of…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Manifatture Sigaro Toscano Srl: Key Facts
Summary 2 Manifatture Sigaro Toscano Srl: Key Facts
Production
Summary 3 Manifatture Sigaro Toscano Srl: Production Statistics 2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Manifatture Sigaro Toscano Srl: Competitive Position 2016

…..continued

 

