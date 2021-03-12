Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Consumers in Portugal are becoming increasingly aware of the dietary needs of their dogs and as such are showing a growing willingness to invest in higher quality options. This has resulted in an ongoing shift towards mid-priced and premium wet and dry dog food. In terms of the premiumisation of dog food there was a keen focus on products with natural ingredients, which in part reflects the similar trend seen in packaged food for human consumption. Dog owners are increasingly looking for clean l…
Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care booming as pet humanisation continues to take hold
Premiumisation driving value growth in dog and cat food
Global players retain grip on lead while private label loses share as consumers trade up
Consumers going online in search of convenience, value and niche products
Pet care looks set for a bright future as dog and cat population set for further growth
