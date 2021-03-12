Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cats remained more popular in terms of population size and ownership in Russia compared to dogs, resulting in the dominance of cat food in both volume and current value terms in overall pet care in 2020, although overall the category recorded marginally slower growth compared to dog food. The latter was due to the stronger growth in the dog population compared to cats and the efforts by manufacturers to expand their dog food portfolios to attract an increasing number of owners who are increasing…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Higher ownership rate of cats supports category’s ongoing demand

Mid-priced wet cat food retains preference amongst cat owners

Polarising trends within dry cat food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading global players invest in new launches and expanding production facilities

Local player looks to strengthen its position through investment in premium segment

Grocery retailers and e-commerce continue to gain momentum due to increasing demand for convenience

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Despite marginally slower growth, pet care continues to grow supported by increasing pet population and urban consumers’ consideration of pets’ wellbeing

Pet humanisation trend remains relevant in Russia supporting demand for treats

Both global and domestic producers see further potential of pet care and invest in manufacturing facilities

Specialist pet shops continue to lose ground to modern grocery retailers and e-commerce

Further demand predicted for pet care over the forecast period in line with increasing pet population and further potential to narrow the prepared gap

…continued

