Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Disposable pants continued to drive category growth as compared with nappies and diapers in 2019, as Vietnamese parents seem to find them more convenient and flexible. New born nappies/diapers, which posted the second strongest growth percentages throughout most of the review period, also saw higher demand due to affordable price points offered by various brands. In all cases, natural material, added value and innovative design are the biggest factors when it comes to nappies/diapers/pants, wher…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Disposable pants and new born nappies/diapers continue to see highest value growth in 2019

Three major players maintain top positions in 2019, but the entry of new brands and intensified competition forces established brands to fight to retain brand loyalty

E-commerce continues to gain ground in 2019, with all major players participating and consumers benefitting from convenience and better pricing

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

High tourism levels, greater demand for value-added products and higher use of e-commerce are among the many trends supporting tissue and hygiene growth in 2019

Diana and Saigon Paper maintain leading positions in 2019, while private label gains ground and smaller local companies are challenged to meet certification standards

Prospects for tissue and hygiene are positive as the market is expected to rapidly resume and improve upon the growth trajectory seen prior to COVID-19

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

