Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Nappies/diapers/pants continued to experience declining demand in 2019 linked to the declining birth rate in the country. The worst declines in volume sales continued to be recorded by new born nappies/diapers and the standard segment. This scenario has prompted players to introduce pricing strategies over the review period to counter falling volumes in an attempt to capitalise on the fact that many Taiwanese parents now have stronger purchasing power and are more willing to spend on premium pro…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Players look to premiumisation to compensate for decreasing volumes linked to declining birth rate in Taiwan in 2019
Disposable pants continues to record dynamic performance in 2019 offering greater convenience to busy urban consumers
Multinational brands continue to dominate nappies/diapers/pants in 2019, led by Pampers
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Demographic changes and premiumisation notable trends in 2019
Kimberly-Clark retains overall leadership in 2019, but domestic players offer strong competition due to affordable pricing
Higher value growth due to ongoing premiumisation efforts by players to add value to mature areas of the market
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019

