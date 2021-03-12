Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The birth rate in Uruguay continued to decline in 2019, following the same trend previously seen and that which is expected to continue over the forecast period. There is a direct correlation between the numbers of babies born and the volume sale of nappies/diapers/pants, thus restricting growth in the category. Sales have also been impacted due to the fact the quality of nappies/diapers/pants has increased, hence they have more hours of use and a fewer number of products are required per consum…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Polarisation expected between high-end and economy options, to balance falling birth rate

Opportunities seen for developments in new born nappies/pants due to higher spend per consumer

Top three brands maintain places as players link up with children’s charities

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Imported products continue to dominate in underdeveloped category based on demographic drivers

Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed overall leader

No significant changes expected, with opportunities for all categories

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

…continued

