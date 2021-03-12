Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The birth rate in Uruguay continued to decline in 2019, following the same trend previously seen and that which is expected to continue over the forecast period. There is a direct correlation between the numbers of babies born and the volume sale of nappies/diapers/pants, thus restricting growth in the category. Sales have also been impacted due to the fact the quality of nappies/diapers/pants has increased, hence they have more hours of use and a fewer number of products are required per consum…
Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Polarisation expected between high-end and economy options, to balance falling birth rate
Opportunities seen for developments in new born nappies/pants due to higher spend per consumer
Top three brands maintain places as players link up with children’s charities
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Imported products continue to dominate in underdeveloped category based on demographic drivers
Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed overall leader
No significant changes expected, with opportunities for all categories
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
…continued
