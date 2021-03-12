All news

Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Nappies/diapers/pants recorded a marginal retail volume decline in Belgium in 2019, with demographic changes the main factor as the population under one years old declined. With fewer babies in the country, demand for nappies and diapers declined. In addition, players continued to innovate by offering greater adsorption capacity and claims of longer usage periods of up to 12 hours. Manufacturers are trying to make diapers/nappies last longer and many parents are thus using fewer units for their…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Low birth rate and longer absorption times hinder 2019 volume sales
In 2019, disposable pants appeal to consumers and players alike, offering convenience and higher profits
Growth for e-commerce and discounters creates pressure on prices in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Organic and natural products offer growth opportunities in 2019 despite overall maturity
Discounters and private label put heavy pressure on prices in 2019
Consumers to focus on preventative health post-COVID-19, but few opportunities for significant growth due to market maturity
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

…continued

