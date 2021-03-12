Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite Bulgaria’s low birth rate, ongoing population decline and looming demographic crisis, sales growth remained stable in nappies/diapers/pants during 2019. The category is already subject to low per capita consumption, with the management of the consumer base somewhat balanced out by a marked premiumisation trend as parents with fewer children are spending more per child. In addition, the consumer base for disposable nappies/diapers/pants remains stable as increasing numbers of modern paren…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263820-nappies-diapers-pants-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-modular-kitchen-appliances-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-edible-mushroom-professional-survey-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Value sales continued to rise despite low birth rate and falling population

Procter & Gamble leads sales while Mega Disposables records strong growth

The presence of private label continues to expand

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising spending supports demand as consumers become more sophisticated

International and local players battle for supremacy in a highly competitive industry

Cautious spending behaviour likely to emerge, although a swift recovery is possible

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105