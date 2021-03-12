Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The downward trend in the birth rate is limiting the potential for nappies/diapers/pants in volume terms. The results from Census 2017 showed that each Chilean female was having 1.3 children in this year, compared with a figure of 1.6 back in 2002. Postponing motherhood is an international trend that is also being seen in Chile, while many modern families are made up of differing numbers of people, with the standard traditional family seen increasingly less, meaning that companies have to adapt…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Players explore other opportunities with the birth rate falling

E-commerce – going the last mile

Increasing private label presence sees leading brands looking to premiumise

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability and demographic trends dictating market developments

CMPC Tissue continues to lead, but private label is on the rise

Positive growth in retail but AFH to record a negative forecast period CAGR

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

