Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The downward trend in the birth rate is limiting the potential for nappies/diapers/pants in volume terms. The results from Census 2017 showed that each Chilean female was having 1.3 children in this year, compared with a figure of 1.6 back in 2002. Postponing motherhood is an international trend that is also being seen in Chile, while many modern families are made up of differing numbers of people, with the standard traditional family seen increasingly less, meaning that companies have to adapt…
Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Players explore other opportunities with the birth rate falling
E-commerce – going the last mile
Increasing private label presence sees leading brands looking to premiumise
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability and demographic trends dictating market developments
CMPC Tissue continues to lead, but private label is on the rise
Positive growth in retail but AFH to record a negative forecast period CAGR
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
…continued
