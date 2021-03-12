All news

Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, parents were willing to pay more for premium goods for their babies, including nappies/diapers/pants. Convenience was a key driver of sales, and as such, e-commerce operators such as Amazon increased their profits, benefiting from providing home delivery and easy bulk orders, despite price-points being higher than those at retail outlets.

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263822-nappies-diapers-pants-in-italy

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sump-pumps-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-full-field-vibrometers-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Convenience is a crucial driver of sales in 2019, a barrier which stops many consumers from trading to eco-friendly reusable nappies/diapers/pants
Birth rates continue to decline in 2019, leading to a decline in growth for nappies/diapers/pants, as many couples wait until later stages of life to conceive
Fater SpA leads in 2019, offering established product Pampers to the landscape, while Kimberly-Clark Srl retains its second-place position with Huggies
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Growth is limited in 2019, as both margins and expenditure decrease, with eco- friendly concerns shaping the landscape
Fater SpA retains its lead in 2019, offering well-established brands while focusing on deals and discounts as it expands its e-commerce presence
Growth for retail tissue and hygiene remains positive during the forecast period, however, away-from-home tissue and hygiene experiences a decline in growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Automotive Finance Market Growth Analysis on Latest Trends, Forecast and Covid-19 Impact by 2026 | Toyota Financial Services, Chase Auto Finance Corporation, OJSC Alfa-Bank and Others

mark.r

Introduction: Global Automotive Finance Market, 2021-2026 Global Automotive Finance Market 2020 by Profiled Players, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2026 moves to a structural summary of the global economy. Introducing a top-bottom analysis of the industry is provided within the report top companies, key regions, and segmented type, end-use application by 2026. The report comprises […]
All news

Microforce Testers Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Product Type, Application and Future Technology 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Microforce Testers Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Opportunities to 2026

kumar

Global Industrial Protective Clothing market research report provides the details about Industry Overview, Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Raw Materials, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile and Product and Service. Industrial Protective Clothing market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, […]