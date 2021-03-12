Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite the birth rate continuing to fall in the Netherlands in 2019, volume sales of nappies/diapers/pants continued to grow. The trend was considerably influenced by the female working ratio in the country. The increase in the number of working women, amid an overall employment rate rise, fuelled the demand for nappies/diapers/pants in 2019. Working parents tend to potty train their children at a later stage, and therefore use nappies/diapers/pants longer. The increasing use of disposable pant…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263824-nappies-diapers-pants-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-speed-real-time-recording-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-expense-management-software-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Increased employment and later potty training fuel volume sales despite a lower birth rate

Manufacturers focus on bio-based nappies/diapers and recycling technology

Innovation keeps Pampers at the top

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Steady growth in the face of decreasing consumers and environmental concerns

Demand for organic, natural and sustainable products increases

Positive growth for retail tissue and hygiene but the away-from-home side set to struggle

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105