Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite the birth rate continuing to fall in the Netherlands in 2019, volume sales of nappies/diapers/pants continued to grow. The trend was considerably influenced by the female working ratio in the country. The increase in the number of working women, amid an overall employment rate rise, fuelled the demand for nappies/diapers/pants in 2019. Working parents tend to potty train their children at a later stage, and therefore use nappies/diapers/pants longer. The increasing use of disposable pant…
Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Increased employment and later potty training fuel volume sales despite a lower birth rate
Manufacturers focus on bio-based nappies/diapers and recycling technology
Innovation keeps Pampers at the top
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Steady growth in the face of decreasing consumers and environmental concerns
Demand for organic, natural and sustainable products increases
Positive growth for retail tissue and hygiene but the away-from-home side set to struggle
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
…continued
