Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Nappies/diapers/pants saw slight current value growth in 2019. However, this was due to price rises thanks to the rising demand for premium products, to help babies stay dry and clean for longer, prevent rashes and make changing easier and quicker, as volume sales saw a decline for the first time in several years. The volume decline was partly due to the stagnant birth rate, and therefore the smaller customer base, which affected new born nappies/diapers in particular. In addition, time constrai…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Volume decline, but value growth continues due to premiumisation

Environmental and health concerns support the growth of green solutions

Procter & Gamble and private label dominate, but green players are stimulating interest

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Economic development contributes to growth, but environmental concerns limit the increase

Private label accounts for the highest sales, leading store-based retailing to dominate

Return to more normal rates of growth across the board from the middle of the forecast period

